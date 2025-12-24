WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: doug burgum | offshore wind projects | governors | donald trump

Dem Govs Press Admin to Reverse Offshore Wind Project Freeze

Wednesday, 24 December 2025 06:26 PM EST

Four Democrat governors wrote to Interior ⁠Secretary Doug Burgum on Wednesday to ask the Trump administration to lift its halt on five offshore wind projects on the East Coast.

The Department of the Interior on Monday attributed its suspension of ‍the leases for the projects to national security concerns.

However, ‍New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, and Rhode Island Gov. ⁠Dan McKee rejected those claims, saying that the projects had already undergone extensive federal review, including an assessment that addressed national ​security considerations.

They said neither the Interior Department nor any other agency, including the Pentagon, informed their states about a new risk prior to the suspensions.

"The ‍sudden emergence of a new 'national security threat' appears to be less a ⁠legitimate, rational finding of fact and more a pretextual excuse to justify a predetermined outcome consistent with the President's frequently stated personal opposition to offshore wind," the governors wrote.

The Interior Department did not immediately ⁠respond to a request for ​comment.

The suspension was the ⁠latest blow to offshore wind developers that have faced repeated disruptions to their multibillion-dollar ‍projects under President Donald Trump, who has said he finds wind turbines ugly, ‌costly, and inefficient.

Agencies including the Departments of the Interior and Commerce and the Environmental Protection Agency have been implementing a directive to ⁠suspend all ​new approvals needed ‍for both onshore and offshore wind projects pending a review of leasing and permitting practices.

Earlier this month, a federal ‍judge rejected the Trump administration's halt to all federal approvals for new wind energy projects.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Four Democratic governors wrote to U.S. Interior ⁠Secretary Doug Burgum on Wednesday to ask the Trump administration to lift its halt on five offshore wind projects on the U.S. East Coast.
doug burgum, offshore wind projects, governors, donald trump
263
2025-26-24
Wednesday, 24 December 2025 06:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved