Obama Responds to Texas Massacre: 'Our Country Is Paralyzed'

Former President Barack Obama paid tribute to the 19 children and two teachers killed in a ruthless massacre in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.

The Uvalde shooter was identified as high-school senior Salvador Ramos, 18, who was shot dead. He allegedly shot his grandmother before going to the elementary school near San Antonio with two assault rifles. His motive is still unknown.

“Across the country, parents are putting their children to bed, reading stories, singing lullabies — and in the back of their minds, they’re worried about what might happen tomorrow after they drop their kids off at school, or take them to a grocery store or any other public space,” Obama tweeted.

“Michelle and I grieve with the families in Uvalde, who are experiencing pain no one should have to bear. We’re also angry for them.”

Obama served as president from 2009-17. The Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre of 26 people took place in December 2012 in Newtown, Connecticut. Victims included 20 children ages 6 to 7.

“Nearly 10 years after Sandy Hook — and 10 days after Buffalo — our country is paralyzed, not by fear, but by a gun lobby and a political party that have shown no willingness to act in any way that might help prevent these tragedies,” Obama wrote in a subsequent tweet.

“It’s long past time for action, any kind of action. And it’s another tragedy — a quieter but no less tragic one — for families to wait another day.”

“May God bless the memory of the victims, and in the words of Scripture, heal the brokenhearted and bind up their wounds,” he concluded.

In 2013, Obama accused Republican senators of putting politics ahead of safety after they voted against a background check amendment for firearm purchases, the New York Post reported.

According to CNN, "fierce opposition by the powerful National Rifle Association led a backlash by conservative Republicans and a few Democrats from pro-gun states that doomed key proposals in the gun package, even after they had been watered down to try to satisfy opponents."

Obama, who made gun control central to his administration’s goals after the Sandy Hook shooting, called Congress’ failure to act “a pretty shameful day for Washington.”

