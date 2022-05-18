GOP Senators Still Oppose Gun Control After Buffalo Massacre

Senate Republicans are defying calls for gun reform in response to the recent mass shooting at a predominantly Black supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y.

Some have instead voiced support for measures focused on mental health, but Democrats and advocates urge further action, ranging from expanding background checks to red flag laws, according to The Hill.

"It just doesn’t seem to be helpful to me to go after law-abiding citizens and our Second Amendment rights, so I’m going to continue to hold that position," Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., a member of GOP leadership, said Tuesday.

"I think I heard a Black person from Buffalo on television say that guns don’t kill, people kill. So what are you going to accomplish by gun control?" Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said on Monday. "Particularly, if it’s a violation of the Second Amendment?"

As the Senate is split 50-50 between the two parties, Democrats would need the support of all its members and at least 10 Republicans to pass gun reform legislation.

"We can’t even get Manchin-Toomey, which didn’t violate anyone’s rights. It just said there should not be a commercial transaction unless there’s a background check," Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said. "It’s the most, I think it’s the most agreed upon, it’s the most accepted in the country and we can’t even get that done."

Manchin-Toomey sought to mandate background checks for all gun commercial sales.

"I think we’ve got to continue to organize around it. But clearly, if we can’t get the votes for Manchin-Toomey in the Senate right now, it’s going to be hard to move any bills," Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., said on Tuesday, referring to gun reform legislation first introduced by Sens. Manchin and Pat Toomey, R-Pa., following the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

"Legislative reform will require rolling back the filibuster, and to do that, we need two more Democrats," Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said on Tuesday.

