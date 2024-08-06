Incoming Archbishop Henning: Excited for New Ministry

The newly named seventh archbishop of Boston, Bishop Richard Henning of Providence, told reporters on Monday that he is “grateful to the Holy Father for his confidence” in naming him leader of the fourth largest Catholic archdiocese in the United States.

On Monday, Pope Francis appointed Henning to succeed retiring archbishop Cardinal Sean O’Malley. First selected by Pope John Paul II in 2003, the outgoing O’Malley became a strong ally of Francis during the efforts of the church to investigate decades of sexual abuse amongst Catholic priests.

Henning, who only served as coadjutor of Providence for close to a year, said he was surprised by the Pontiff’s decision.

"Originally, it was just shock. But I had a little time to do some praying and to think a lot about it, and I've really loved my time in Rhode Island, so that makes it a little bit of a mixed feeling today, but I'm excited for this new ministry," he told reporters from the archdiocese’s headquarters in Braintree Massachusetts Monday.

"I feel grateful to the Holy Father for his confidence. This seems like an enormous task, so it's going to be something I'll have to throw myself entirely into."

Henning said that he is aware of the dwindling ranks among parishioners and indicated his top priority would be to give an ear to their needs, "I think my first job really is to be a listener, and begin to understand.”

When asked by reporters what the city of Boston should know about him, Henning said: "They should know I'm a sinner in need of grace. I come to them as one of their own. I come from a family of faith.

"Certainly, my parents, my mom and dad are huge influences on me as a man, as a priest, as a bishop. I want to get to know them, and I guess they'll have time to get to know me."

Henning is to be officially installed as Boston’s archbishop on Oct 31, on the eve of the upcoming jubilee, as noted by National Catholic Reporter.