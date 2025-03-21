NYU Freezes Hiring Ahead of Potential Trump Funding Cuts

New York University, one of 45 schools under investigation over its diversity, equity, and inclusion policies, implemented a hiring freeze among several moves to prepare for possible federal funding cuts by the Trump administration.

NYU President Linda Mills sent an email to faculty and staff on Monday outlining the steps the university was taking, including salary increases that would be lower this year.

“Based on recent federal actions, we’ve identified a number of financial risk areas for the University ranging from federal cuts to research funding to tariffs, as well as a range of other proposals that could affect our overall budget. We don’t yet know whether, when, or to what extent these or other measures may be enacted,” Mills said in the email.

The Department of Education on March 14 announced an investigation into NYU and 44 other schools over allegations the schools violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act by “engaging in race-exclusionary practices in their graduate programs.” Education Secretary Linda McMahon said schools in violation of Title VI could lose their federal funding.

NYU is also one of 10 schools subject to a Department of Justice task force investigation over reported incidents of antisemitism during the pro-Palestinian protests that broke out last year. NYU was sued a month after the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre in Israel by three Jewish students who alleged NYU refused to enforce its own policies against bigotry and that antisemitism was a "growing institutional problem" at NYU even before the Israel-Hamas war.

In the email, Mills said preparations should be made for "more cuts at several levels."

“We do not want in any way to minimize the difficulties facing us, but neither will we embrace hopelessness,” Mills wrote.