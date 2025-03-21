WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nyu | hiring | freeze | cuts

NYU Freezes Hiring Ahead of Potential Trump Funding Cuts

By    |   Friday, 21 March 2025 08:22 PM EDT

New York University, one of 45 schools under investigation over its diversity, equity, and inclusion policies, implemented a hiring freeze among several moves to prepare for possible federal funding cuts by the Trump administration.

NYU President Linda Mills sent an email to faculty and staff on Monday outlining the steps the university was taking, including salary increases that would be lower this year.

“Based on recent federal actions, we’ve identified a number of financial risk areas for the University ranging from federal cuts to research funding to tariffs, as well as a range of other proposals that could affect our overall budget. We don’t yet know whether, when, or to what extent these or other measures may be enacted,” Mills said in the email.

The Department of Education on March 14 announced an investigation into NYU and 44 other schools over allegations the schools violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act by “engaging in race-exclusionary practices in their graduate programs.” Education Secretary Linda McMahon said schools in violation of Title VI could lose their federal funding.

NYU is also one of 10 schools subject to a Department of Justice task force investigation over reported incidents of antisemitism during the pro-Palestinian protests that broke out last year. NYU was sued a month after the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre in Israel by three Jewish students who alleged NYU refused to enforce its own policies against bigotry and that antisemitism was a "growing institutional problem" at NYU even before the Israel-Hamas war. 

In the email, Mills said preparations should be made for "more cuts at several levels."

“We do not want in any way to minimize the difficulties facing us, but neither will we embrace hopelessness,” Mills wrote.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
New York University, one of 45 schools under investigation over its diversity, equity and inclusion policies, implemented a hiring freeze among several moves to prepare for possible federal funding cuts by the Trump administration.
nyu, hiring, freeze, cuts
286
2025-22-21
Friday, 21 March 2025 08:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved