Media Removed From Queens Polling Place as AOC Votes

Tuesday, 25 June 2024 09:07 PM EDT

The NYPD removed the press from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's polling site in Queens on Tuesday, the New York Post reported.

The NYPD removed the media as she cast her vote at the Florence E. Smith Community Center.

Accompanied by her partner, Riley Roberts, the congresswoman's voting experience was sequestered by the NYPD's removal of the press, according to the New York Post.

The election site supervisor, Janice Scurry, instructed the NYPD to remove the media despite The Post's photographer presenting an election letter and confirmation from the Board of Elections media department that their presence was permitted. Officers from the 115th Precinct were called to secure the door at the polling site, ensuring no further media access.

Upon leaving the polling site, press members informed Ocasio-Cortez about their ejection. Her response was a shrug, a laugh, and a simple "Sorry!"

This incident follows a weekend event where the Bronx-Queens lawmaker and "Squad" member made a controversial appearance at a rally supporting fellow progressive Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y.

As New Yorkers head to the polls Tuesday, they are voting in primary elections for Congress, the state Assembly, and the state Senate. The most closely watched race is in the 16th Congressional District, which includes parts of the Bronx and Westchester. Westchester County Executive George Latimer is challenging the embattled progressive Bowman.

As of 6 p.m., nearly 150,000 votes had been counted in the Democratic primaries across New York City. Polls across the state are set to close at 9 p.m.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

Jim Thomas


Tuesday, 25 June 2024 09:07 PM
