Fare Evasion Spikes on NYC's Transit System

Approximately one in two bus passengers failed to pay the fare when boarding a bus in New York City in the first three months of 2024, according to the latest stats from the Metropolitan Transit Authority.

That's nearly 48% of bus riders. On the subways, some 14% riders skipped paying. The rampant fare evasion has prompted the MTA to deploy a crew of "fare inspectors" on buses and at bus stops in a bid to stem the problem.

Fare evasion has spiked since the COVID-19 pandemic, when, in 2020, 21% of bus riders skipped paying. Now, it's more than double that.

The standard fare for subway riders and most bus passengers is $2.90 per trip.

Bus fare evasion cost the MTA some $312 million in revenue in 2022 alone, according to a 2023 report commissioned by the MTA.

Although much worse now, the MTA says bus fare evasion has been a serious problem for years. In 2018 some 18% of bus riders failed to pay the fare, compared to other major cities like Paris where 11% of riders failed to pay, or Toronto where the rate was 5%.

Transit union leaders discourage drivers from confronting fare evaders over fears they will be assaulted. One bus driver told the New York Post, "Out of a busload of people — let's say 10 people got on, maybe two paid." He added, "I just look the other way — we're taught not to fight the fare. We've got people that have gotten assaulted and stabbed because of them fighting the fare."