Tags: nyc | mayor | zohran mamdani | democrats

NYC Mayoral Candidate Mamdani Names New Campaign Manager

Friday, 25 July 2025 02:10 PM EDT

Self-described democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic Party's candidate in this year's New York City mayoral election, on Friday named a new campaign manager.

Maya Handa, a former senior adviser to progressive former Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., will become Mamdani's campaign manager, Axios reported. She replaces Elle Bisgaard-Church, who will become a senior adviser.

Handa previously worked for other progressives such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and former Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y.

Bisgaard-Church will oversee strategic planning for the campaign and work on policy development, as well as counseling Mamdani and senior staff members.

Bisgaard-Church issued a statement to CNN saying she was "incredibly proud of the historic campaign we ran in the primary. While our focus now is singularly to ensure Zohran is elected as the next mayor of New York City, I'm excited to take on this new role and continue building toward the future."

Political strategist Afua Atta-Mensah will serve as Mamdani's senior political director.

Among Mamdani's promises are to offer free city buses, city-owned grocery stores, making the Big Apple an LGBTQIA+ sanctuary city and freezing rents for all stabilized tenants.

Friday, 25 July 2025 02:10 PM
