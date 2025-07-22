Wick Poll: Mamdani, Cuomo Tied in 2-Way NYC Mayoral Race

New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani, a self-labeled "democratic socialist," and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, an independent candidate for mayor, are locked in a statistical tie in a hypothetical two-way race, according to a recent Wick poll, Newsweek reported.

Cuomo, who lost the Democratic primary to Mamdani last month, is getting 42% against Mamdani's 41% in the two-way race, according to the poll, within the margin of error for a statistical tie.

In the more likely four-way race, Mamdani is getting 39% of the support versus 21% for Cuomo, 19% for Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, and 9% for incumbent Eric Adams, who is also running as an independent in November's general election, according to the poll.

In other two-way hypotheticals, Mamdani leads Adams 47% to 37%, and Mamdani leads Sliwa 53% to 35%, according to the poll.

The poll surveyed 500 likely voters in the general election from July 18-20. The survey has a margin of error of +/- 4.4 percentage points.