NYC Mask Mandate to Be Lifted for Kids 2-4

New York City has dropped several COVID-19 safety protocols, including a mask mandate in public schools and vaccination requirements for businesses. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 22 March 2022 11:51 AM

New York City is planning to lift its mask mandate in schools and day care centers for children ages 2-4.

According to Adam Kuperstein of NBC New York, the mandate will be lifted April 4 if the COVID-19 risk remains low. Mayor Eric Adams, who made the announcement, did not elaborate on what metric would be used to determine the risk level.

"If the numbers continue to show a low level of risk, masks will be optional for 2-to-4-year-old students in schools and day care," Adams said on Tuesday. "We want to see our babies' faces."

The New York Post noted his announcement came after he had removed the indoor face-covering requirements for children in kindergarten through 12th grades earlier in the month.

The newspaper pointed out that parents and students demonstrated against the mask mandate on Sunday. The city’s health commissioner, Dr. Ashwin Vasan, had said he believed the mask mandates should continue indefinitely.

On Monday, the positivity rate in New York state was 2%. The figure was down from 23% in January.

