NYC Drag March Condemned for 'Coming for Your Children' Chant

Whether it was trolling their critics or not, the New York City Drag March chant Friday of "we're here, we're queer, we're coming for your children" did not go over well.

Mothers and LGBTQ supporters are sharing outrage and disappointment, while conservatives are piling on, condemning the group for allegedly saying the quiet part out loud.

"'We're here we're queer and we're coming for your children!'" Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., tweeted Saturday. "This movement grooms minors to have mastectomies and castration and fuels a multi billion dollar medical child abuse industry.

"Pass the Protect Children's Innocence Act. Let kids be kids."

A mother who came to the parade with her gay son lamented even trolling critics is going to set the LGBTQ community back.

"I don't think it was the right group or the right time to make a joke," Angela Ghiozzo told the New York Post. "They're in danger every day.

"They're bullied, they're harassed, they're beaten, they're killed. And that's not the right time to make a joke. I don't know what the purpose was, I don't know what their mindset was. But it's just adding fuel to the fire."

Others in the LGBTQ community are saying, take a joke and "you" are the problem.

"It's all in good fun," a pride veteran Kelly Autorina, a self-proclaimed "huge supporter" of drag, told the Post. "If you're taking it like that, then that's a 'you' problem. Not an 'us' problem."

Another member of the LGBTQ community defended the freedom of speech.

"I'm not gonna tell drag queens how to behave," Alan Amtzis, 68, who wore a pink shirt reading 'Bronx Queen,' told the Post.

"Do I think it was a funny joke? Maybe not. But I'm not offended by it. I think it was not a smart choice, because the people who are from the conservative right, they're just going to use any opportunity to besmirch. If you wanna go by statistics, most pedophiles are not drag queens."

The social media outrage will leave a far more lasting impression than the Drag March chant could ever leave.

"I live in Pennsylvania, where [homophobia] is a lot more common," May Blimline, 18, told the Post. "So I personally don't appreciate it, because it makes my life a lot harder and people a lot more judgmental of me."

Bruce Bawer, the author of "The Victims' Revolution: The Rise of Identity Studies and the Birth of the Woke Ideology," laments there is a loss of "gratitude" and a seeking of "attention" from the LGBTQ community now.

"That small sad segment of the gay population who are determined to be clowns, to make mischief, and to get easy thrills by terrifying nice people, they're out there now, giving an ugly name to the overwhelming majority of decent gay Americans who struggled for so long — and with dignity and patience and sensitivity — to win equality and respect," Bawer wrote in the Post.

"It's disgusting. And I know one thing: if anybody is upset more by this sideshow than straight parents, it's gay people who feel that their honorable movement for equal rights has been shanghaied by a gang of psychologically disturbed egomaniacs."