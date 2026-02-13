'Nuclear Weapons Gap' Premieres Sunday at 9 p.m.

The Pentagon estimates that within a decade, China and Russia combined will have twice as many nuclear weapons as the United States.

This is the core message and concern behind the Newsmax original “Newsfront: Nuclear Weapons Gap,” which premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.

When to Watch:

9pm ET Newsfront: Nuclear Weapons Gap

Sunday on Newsmax – Find It Here

The documentary emphasizes the urgent need for the United States to modernize its aging nuclear arsenal to deter its adversaries and ensure the safety of Americans.

“For decades, Russia and China have modernized and expanded their nuclear arsenals while we were fighting wars in the Middle East,” writer, director and co-executive producer Jack Thomas Smith told Newsmax.

Smith went on to note how the United States’ nuclear adversaries have grown since the Cold War to include not only Russia and China but also Iran and North Korea. This presents challenges to the U.S. nuclear umbrella, which protects America's treaty allies.

“Unfortunately, it's going to cost a lot of money to modernize our nuclear arsenal, but we cannot continue the life extensions with our nuclear triad anymore," Smith said.

In the Newsfront special, co-executive producer Mandy Del Rio Smith emphasized how unaware the American public is when it comes to the state of our nuclear arsenal.

The Pentagon has estimated that within a decade, China and Russia combined will have twice as many strategic warheads as the United States.

“Most Americans are caught up in their daily lives and are more focused on making a living and/or raising a family,” Del Rio Smith said. “They don't realize the severity of the possible danger we're facing due to the current nuclear weapons gap between us and Russia and China.”

Those adding their voice to the topic include Robert Peters, senior research fellow at the Heritage Foundation; Maj. Gen. Jason R. Armagost, commander of the 8th Air Force; retired Col. John Mills, former director of cybersecurity policy at the Defense Department; and former Deputy National Security Adviser K.T. McFarland.

Smith, who produced the segment through his Fox Trail Productions, stressed the need for a nuclear force that is credible and reliable to deter adversaries.

“The goal is to never fight and win a nuclear war. The goal is to prevent it from ever happening,” he said.