Tulsi Gabbard: Utah, Reelect Sen. Lee to Stop Dems' Push to Nuclear War

Former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii implored Utah voters to reelect Republican Sen. Mike Lee to prevent "warmonger" Democrats' escalations towards nuclear war.

Speaking at a packed gymnasium in Draper, Utah, Thursday, Gabbard, according to Deseret News, called Democrats "warmongers" who are "subservient to the military industrial complex" and are escalating the United States closer to nuclear war with Russia.

Gabbard encouraged voters to send politicians like Lee to the Senate to "push the brakes on this and stop them [Democrats] from destroying life as we know it."

But Lee's opponent, former CIA agent and independent Utah Senate candidate Evan McMullin, decried Gabbard, calling her an "apologist" for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Tulsi Gabbard is most known for her cozy relationship with Vladimir Putin. Sen. Lee inviting her here to Utah as Putin commits unspeakable atrocities in Ukraine is a terrible mistake," McMullin stated.

When asked by Lee if she loves Putin, Gabbard sharply replied, "for the record, no."

Gabbard made her first formal announcement that she was leaving the Democratic Party during Episode 1880 of "The Joe Rogan Experience."