May Fundraising Haul for NRCC Sets Record

Thursday, 20 June 2024 03:45 PM EDT

The National Republican Congressional Committee announced Thursday that it collected more than $12 million in contributions last month, a record for May during an election year.

The NRCC said it raised $12.6 million in May, about $732,000 more than the amount raised by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

"Growing the majority is a team effort, and we smashed this fundraising record with the help of everyday Americans and our incredible leadership team," NRCC Chairman Richard Hudson said in a statement. "Families don't feel physically or financially secure with extreme Democrats running the country; they're opening up their wallets to ensure there is no chance Democrats continue to wreak havoc on their daily lives next year."

The NRCC also announced that it has raised $147.4 million during this campaign cycle, about $9.5 million more than the previous presidential election cycle, which gives the group more about $64.6 million in on-hand cash.

In a press release this week, the DCCC announced it had raised $11.9 million in May, for a total of $191 million this election cycle and $78.8 million in on-hand cash.

"House Republicans' extreme agenda of raising costs on working families, cutting Social Security, and taking away reproductive freedoms will cost them the House majority in November," said DCCC Chair Suzan DelBene in a statement. 

"People know that House Democrats are focused on defending their rights and freedoms, lowering the cost of prescription drugs, and growing the middle class. With the record-breaking support we're receiving from across the country, we will ensure our Frontliners and candidates have the resources to make [House Minority Leader New York Democrat] Hakeem Jeffries Speaker and get Congress back to work next year."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 20 June 2024 03:45 PM
