NRA Denounces Deadly Uvalde Shooting, Calls Suspect 'Deranged Criminal'

The National Rifle Association (NRA) has denounced the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which led to the deaths of 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School, referring to shooting suspect Salvador Ramos as a "lone, deranged criminal."

On Wednesday, the NRA posted a show of support to the grieving families and the Uvalde community, at large.

"Our deepest sympathies are with the families and victims involved in this horrific and evil crime. On behalf of our members, we salute the courage of school officials, first responders and others who offered their support and services. Although an investigation is underway and facts are still emerging, we recognize this was the act of a lone, deranged criminal," the NRA statement read.

On Tuesday, Ramos, 18, allegedly opened fire on a single classroom at Robb Elementary.

According to the Daily Mail, Ramos used an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle, which he had legally purchased just days before Tuesday's attack and shortly after his 18th birthday.

During the Robb Elementary shooting, a border patrol agent reportedly rushed into the school and found Ramos barricaded, according to a sourced report from The Associated Press.

The agent then fatally shot Ramos before leaving the school, according to the AP report.

The NRA plans to continue with its marquee event in Houston this weekend, where former President Donald Trump will be a keynote speaker.

"As we gather in Houston, we will reflect on these events, pray for the victims, recognize our patriotic members and pledge to redouble our commitment to making our schools secure," the NRA statement read.

Regarding Tuesday's shooting, Trump offered the following message, via the Truth Social app.

"America needs real solutions and real leadership in this moment, not politicians and partisanship. That's why I will keep my longtime commitment to speak in Texas at the NRA Convention and deliver an important address to America. In the meantime, we all continue to pray for the victims, their families, and for our entire nation — we are all in this together!"

Earlier Wednesday, Trump said the elementary school shooting "will never be forgotten" and extended his "grief and sorrow" for the victims of the mass slaughter.

"So hard to think or report about anything else after watching the Texas school 'massacre,' which took place yesterday," Trump wrote.

"Thank you to the great wisdom and bravery of our Law Enforcement Professionals, and condolences to all who are suffering so gravely with the loss of those incredible souls so close to you."

The former president concluded: "No words can express the sorrow and grief of this absolutely horrible event. It is a moment in time which will never be forgotten!"