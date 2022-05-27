×
Tags: nra | donald trump | guns | second amendment | uvalde school shooting | texas | ted cruz

NRA Convention Featuring Trump as Speaker Already Drawing Outside Protesters

NRA Convention Featuring Trump as Speaker Already Drawing Outside Protesters
A sign for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting is seen at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

Friday, 27 May 2022 04:20 PM

The National Rifle Association's annual meeting begins Friday in Houston, Texas, with former President Donald Trump serving as a keynote speaker.

There will be plenty of action outside the George R. Brown Convention Center, as well, with a number of protesters already calling for gun reform — just three days after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, which led to the deaths of 19 children and two adults

According to a Twitter video taken by NBC News senior investigative reporter Mike Hixenbaugh, young children are apparently lining up across the street from the convention venue, carrying protest signs and wearing T-shirt images of the Uvalde kids and teachers killed in Tuesday's shooting.

In the video, the T-shirt pictures presumably account for the 21 Uvalde victims. 

Some children can be seen holding signs that read, "Am I next?" 

Other signs say, "We need gun control, not just thoughts and prayers."

The flurry of Friday activity suggests the NRA convention will remain a primary spot for protesters all weekend.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas and former President Trump are scheduled to speak on-site, with the latter reportedly crafting a presidential-like message for the masses on Friday.

On Thursday, students across the United States staged walkouts at their schools.

Thursday's walkout participants — from Virginia to California — were apparently demanding stricter gun reform in America, according to social media reports and local news outlets.

On Wednesday, moderate Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., embraced calls for national gun reform, but stopped short of supporting any measure that requires the Senate filibuster to be scrapped.

The filibuster currently requires a 60-vote threshold to enact sweeping changes to any established law.

Regarding the filibuster, Manchin says it's "the only thing that prevents us from total insanity."

It's worth noting: Apparently, no active NRA member has ever been implicated in a mass shooting in America; and yet, this group of reportedly 5 million members often bears the brunt of protest heat whenever a shooting occurs.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.

