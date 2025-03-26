NPR CEO Admits Poor Hunter Biden Laptop Coverage

The CEO of National Public Radio admitted to a congressional panel Wednesday that the media outlet failed in its coverage of the Hunter Biden laptop scandal.

NPR Chief Executive Katherine Maher was scrutinized by Republican lawmakers during a congressional subcommittee hearing, according to the New York Post.

"I do want to say that NPR acknowledges we were mistaken in failing to cover the Hunter Biden laptop story more aggressively or sooner," Maher said, according to the Post.

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., grilled Maher about her labeling President Donald Trump in a 2020 tweet as a "sociopath" and a "racist."

Said Maher: "I regret [them] today."

NPR has faced growing criticism about its news coverage. Legislation introduced in the U.S. House proposed the end of public funding for NPR and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (PBS).

Biden's laptop, which was left at a Delaware repair shop, contained emails on his dealings in Ukraine and China during the time his father, former President Joe Biden, served as vice president.

About 16% of PBS' funding comes directly from federal sources, the Post reported.