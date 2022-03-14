×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: North Korea | northkorea | ICBM | tests | imminent | southkorea | newspaper

South Korea Sees Imminent Prospect of North ICBM Test

South Korea Sees Imminent Prospect of North ICBM Test
(AP)

Monday, 14 March 2022 01:14 AM

The South Korean government believes North Korea could test an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) as soon as this week, local media reported, citing unnamed sources.

Tensions on the Korean peninsula have been rising amid growing signs that Pyongyang could soon follow through on its threats to restart such tests, breaking a self-imposed 2017 moratorium.

Outgoing President Moon Jae-in's office has told President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol that a test launch was imminent and that it would not be a surprise if it took place on Monday, the Chosun Ilbo newspaper reported. Yonhap news agency reported separately that both South Korea and the United States had detected signs of an upcoming test.

The comment was made as Moon's national security advisor, Suh Hoon, briefed Yoon on Saturday about foreign policy and security issues, the report said, citing an unnamed official at the president-elect's office.

"It is so imminent that it would be no surprise if they fire it on Monday," the report quoted Suh as saying. "We are taking the situation seriously."

A spokesperson for Moon's office said Suh had briefed Yoon on North Korea's recent movements, including recent missile launches, and the Ukraine crisis, among other issues, but declined to comment on the Chosun Ilbo report.

Yoon spokesperson Kim Eun-hye told reporters that there could be additional briefings for the president-elect but did not confirm details on security issues.

Seoul's Unification Ministry handling inter-Korean affairs urged Pyongyang to immediately stop actions that "run counter to peace and stability and unilaterally escalating tension" and return to dialog.

In a rare joint announcement, the United States and South Korea said on Friday that the North had used its largest-ever ICBM in two recent launches, under the guise of satellite launch preparations.

The missile system, known as the Hwasong-17, was unveiled at a military parade in Pyongyang in 2020 and reappeared at a defense exhibition in October 2021.

The Dong-A Ilbo newspaper also reported on Monday, citing unnamed government sources, that a transporter-erector-launcher used to fire road-mobile missiles such as the Hwasong-17 had been spotted around the Pyongyang airport, where the two recent tests were held.

Yoon, who was elected president last week, had signaled a tougher line against Pyongyang. While staying open to restarting stalled denuclearisation talks, he has said pre-emptive strikes might be needed to counter an imminent North Korean missile attack, and vowed to buy additional U.S. THAAD missile interceptors.

Before the election, Yoon also warned of "even stronger pressure from the international community if North Korea fires an ICBM under color of a satellite launch."

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
South Korea's presidential office believes North Korea could test an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) as soon as Monday, local media reported, citing an unnamed source. Tensions on the Korean peninsula have been rising amid growing signs that Pyongyang could soon...
northkorea, ICBM, tests, imminent, southkorea, newspaper
424
2022-14-14
Monday, 14 March 2022 01:14 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved