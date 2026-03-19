Gen. Guillot: US Seeks Expanded Military Role in Greenland

The head of U.S. Northern Command told the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday that the Trump administration is seeking to expand the U.S. military's presence in Greenland.

Air Force Gen. Gregory Guillot said at a hearing that "the need is very real" to expand the military's presence to three more locations for special operations and to establish permanent access to Arctic waters.

The expansion would take place in defense areas created through a 1951 agreement with Denmark, which controls the semiautonomous island.

The agreement allows the U.S. to build and operate military facilities, station troops, and control air and maritime activity within designated defense areas, while Denmark retains sovereignty.

Guillot said he wants to add space systems to support the proposed Golden Dome missile defense system.

He also called for the ability to launch fighters and tankers as "the first line of defense" against cruise missiles that could be launched from the Arctic, as well as ports for special operations forces and the U.S. Navy.

"We're very well established in Canada and Alaska and having more capability along what I call the 2 o'clock approach would be key," he said, referring to Greenland's location on the eastern side of the Arctic.

Pituffik Space Base, about 950 miles from the North Pole, is the only U.S. military installation on the island. Guillot said the base provides significant capability for the Space Force but limited capacity for fighters and tankers.

The White House and the Danish government have been negotiating over greater U.S. access since President Donald Trump made acquiring the island a priority. He has said it could be done either financially or militarily.

Trump has argued the island is vital for national security in the Arctic, where Russia and China are competing for military and commercial dominance.

Guillot said the discussions with Greenland and Denmark have been "very productive," adding that the 1951 agreement is "very favorable to our operations or potential operations in Greenland."

Guillot said he has maintained a strong relationship with the Danish military and is seeking "new and improved" ways to work together. The U.S. included Denmark for the first time in its annual Noble Defender air defense exercise with Canada this year and partnered with Danish forces in Arctic Edge, a training exercise held across Alaska and Greenland.

"The cooperation and participation by the Danes in special operations as well as in fighters was outstanding," Guillot said.

To maintain trust, the U.S. needs to be open and transparent with Denmark, he said, and explore partnership opportunities.

"Being open, transparent, and exploring opportunities where we can partner together is where I want to show that we are a valued partner and can be trusted, and I think that we've been very successful in that," Guillot said.