Report: Europe Prepped for Greenland Combat After Trump's Rhetoric

The report says Denmark drafted a military operations order on Jan. 13 outlining plans to defend Greenland as tensions surged over President Donald Trump's repeated calls to acquire the island.

Danish and allied troops were deployed under what was publicly framed as a NATO exercise, "Arctic Endurance," but sources told DR it was in fact a real defensive operation, complete with blood supplies and explosives, indicating preparation for possible combat.

The report also mentioned plans to blow up Greenland runways to prevent U.S. military planes from landing.

Danish officials, speaking anonymously, said Trump's rhetoric, combined with a recent U.S. intervention in Venezuela, forced Copenhagen to consider worst-case scenarios, including a potential American invasion.

Neither Denmark nor Greenland's governments have officially commented on the report to the outlet.

The deployment involved multiple European NATO members, including France and Germany, underscoring the seriousness of the situation and the strain placed on the alliance.

Trump later eased tensions on Jan. 21, announcing a vague "framework" agreement with NATO leadership after weeks of escalating rhetoric.

Trump has repeatedly argued that U.S. control of Greenland is a national security priority due to its strategic Arctic location and natural resources and has, at times, floated military force.

Denmark and Greenland have rejected any sale, insisting the territory's sovereignty is not negotiable.

The crisis has exposed rare tensions within NATO, prompting additional missions such as "Arctic Sentry" to strengthen security in the region.

Trump and his allies have framed the push for Greenland in part as a response to growing Russian and Chinese activity in the Arctic, where melting ice is opening new shipping routes and access to resources, heightening geopolitical competition in the region.