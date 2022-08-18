North Korea Confirms Missile Test, Says South Korea Missed Location

North Korea has confirmed that it has conducted a missile test but said that South Korea was wrong about the location of the test, NK News reports.

Kim Yo-jong, deputy department director of the Publicity and Information Department of the Workers' Party of Korea and sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, made the statement when it was already Friday morning in North Korea.

According to North Korean state media, Kim rejected what she called South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's ''audacious plan'' offer of economic assistance to North Korea in exchange for denuclearization.

Speaking at a news conference to mark his first 100 days in office, Yoon made no mention of the launches, which were only publicly reported later by the South Korean military.

Yoon repeated his willingness to provide phased economic aid to North Korea if it ended nuclear weapons development and began denuclearization, noting that he had called for a dialogue with Pyongyang since his campaign.

''Any dialogue between the leaders of the South and North, or negotiations between working-level officials, should not be a political show, but should contribute to establishing substantive peace on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia,'' he said.

The comments were an apparent criticism of summits involving his predecessor Moon Jae-in, North Korean leader Kim and then-President Donald Trump.

Despite those meetings, denuclearization talks stalled in 2019 and North Korea has said it will not trade away its self-defense, though it has called for an end to sanctions. It has been observed preparing for a possible nuclear test, which would be its first since 2017.

Reuters contributed to this report.