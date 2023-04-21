×
Tags: north korea | kim jong un | missile

Kim Jong-un Reportedly Launched Missile From Mansion

Friday, 21 April 2023 02:18 PM EDT

North Korea recently tested a new missile that was reportedly launched from a test site located at one of Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un's mansions with its own private golf course.

The Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile had its first test launch on Thursday, which was attended by Kim and his daughter, according to photos released by North Korean media.

Sam Lair of the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies noted on Twitter that the missile apparently launched from a test site east of Pyongyang, the nation's capitol, which North Korea analyst Jacob Bogle, who used satellite imagery to create a map of the country, identified as one of Kim Jong-un's mansions.

"The Hwasong-18 launch took place at a little-known mansion in the Samsok District of eastern Pyongyang, along a bend in the Taedong River," Bogle said.

"There isn't much public information about this complex, but the mansion includes a large banquet hall and has one of North Korea's three known golf courses," he continued.

"They've been launching from a diverse range of locations like runways, roads and beaches, and I suspect it's to demonstrate their ability to launch from unsuspected places and different terrains."

Bogle added, "Basically it's a threat — 'we can do this from anywhere' and if you attack our dedicated ballistic missiles bases, we can still drive off to a random golf course or wherever and launch a nuke."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Friday, 21 April 2023 02:18 PM
