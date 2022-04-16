×
Tags: north korea | kim jong un | missile | test | tactical | guided | weapon

North Korea's Kim Jong Un Observes New Tactical Guided Weapons Test

Kim Jong Un (Korean Central News Agency/AP)

Saturday, 16 April 2022 06:06 PM

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has observed the test firing of a new type of tactical guided weapon aimed at boosting the country's nuclear capabilities, the North's KCNA state news agency reported Sunday.

"The new-type tactical guided weapon system," KCNA reported, "is of great significance in drastically improving the firepower of the frontline long-range artillery units and enhancing the efficiency in the operation of tactical nukes of the DPRK."

DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

KCNA did not say when the test took place but the North's state media usually reports on the leader's activities a day later.

The latest launch came less than a month after North Korea resumed testing its intercontinental ballistic missiles for the first time since 2017. Officials in Seoul and Washington also say there are signs it could soon resume testing nuclear weapons.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


