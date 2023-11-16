Israeli Actress Seeks FBI Probe on Palestinian Funds

Israeli actress and writer Noa Tishby called for a FBI probe into the finances of several pro-Palestinian groups to see if they are getting any funding from terrorist organizations.

"One of the main perpetrators of campus Jew-hate is Students for Justice in Palestine or SJP. SJP was set up and is supported by groups and individuals with well documented records of support and fundraising for terrorist organizations. Individuals like Hatem Bazian, who founded SJP and is also the founder of American Muslims for Palestine – or AMP," Tishby said during testimony in front of the House Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday.

"We need to kick these hate groups off campus," she continued. "How can it be that college fees and taxpayers' dollars are funding hate groups that cheer on the burning alive of Jewish families? Every college in this country should ban SJP, and never let them back. We wouldn't fund KKK chapters in our colleges. We shouldn't fund SJP chapters in our colleges either. With the amount of evidence linking SJP and AMP members with support and financing of terrorist groups including Hamas, these organizations and networks should be investigated by state police and the FBI."

Following the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel that killed more than 1,400 Israelis and others, the Anti-Defamation League reported that the leadership of SJP and many of its college campus chapters endorsed the attacks and called for "dismantling Zionism."

"Some SJP chapters issued pro-Hamas messaging and/or promoted violent anti-Israel propaganda social media accounts," the ADL said in the report. "The University of Illinois SJP chapter shared a video which shows what appears to be a Hamas terrorist filming himself from inside the home of an Israeli family during the attack."

Columbia University's Columbia Spectator newspaper reported Tuesday that hundreds of students and faculty members signed letters opposing the school's Nov. 10 suspension of its SJP and Jewish Voice for Peace chapters for "repeatedly violated University policies related to holding campus events."

The letters from the students and faculty said that the move goes against the mission of the college.

"The students and faculty of Columbia University — the people who actually make it up, the people who are actually doing the work, and people who this institution is supposed to be for— do not agree," Aharon Dardik, a student who helped organize the letter from Columbia Jewish students and faculty, told the publication. "Censoring JVP and SJP on Columbia's campus is completely against everything that we stand for."