Chemical Spill Spurs Ohio Evacuations, No-Fly Zone

In Ohio on Wednesday, a large chemical spill of nitric acid prompted a no-fly zone and forced evacuations within the area, according to NBC affiliate WKYC.

First responders were alerted around 8:30 a.m. that noxious gas the area had leaked from the Austin Powder Red Diamond plant in Vinton County, Ohio, about 185 miles east of East Palestine, Ohio, the site of the 2023 train derailment that saw huge plumes of toxic vinyl chloride erupt into the atmosphere.

Robert Czechlewski, director of the Jackson County Emergency Management Agency, told Columbus, Ohio's 10TV that so far, there have been no reports of injuries and that the leak had come from a 50,000-gallon storage tank.

Czechlewski also said that the village of Zaleski, population 750, had also been evacuated.

Around 4:45 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff's Office reported that the evacuation order for the village had been lifted.