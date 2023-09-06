×
Tags: nikki haley | sign | parent pledge | education | healthcare | 2024 election | gop

Nikki Haley to Sign 'Parent Pledge'

Wednesday, 06 September 2023 09:25 AM EDT

Former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley will sign a pledge to protect parental rights in education, healthcare, and "moral upbringing," the Daily Caller reported.

Haley, one of the contenders trailing former President Donald Trump in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, will appear Wednesday alongside Moms for Libertys co-founder Tiffany Justice at an event in Manchester, New Hampshire.

At the event, Haley, will sign Moms for Liberty's "Parent Pledge," the Daily Caller reported.

She will join entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, conservative radio personality Larry Elder, and Michigan businessman Perry Johnson as the only 2024 GOP presidential hopefuls to sign the pledge, according to the Moms for Liberty website.

Haley, the only women in the GOP presidential race, has two children. She previously spoke at the Moms for Liberty Joyful Warriors Summit in Philadelphia in June.

"From the federal government to local school boards, parents have been told they don't matter. That's going to end under my administration," Haley told the Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF) in a statement. "I'm proud to be a mom for liberty, and I'm proud to sign Moms For Liberty's Parent Pledge because the most important thing we can do for our children is to empower parents."

The New Hampshire Journal reported that the location of the signing is where a mother is suing the school board for keeping children's classroom behavior as it relates to sex and gender hidden from parents.

The Manchester school district says it does not have to tell parents whether their child is engaged in transgender ideology.

"I am so excited to be able to join Nikki Haley at this education town hall," Justice told the DCNF in a statement. "It is vital for parents to know where all the presidential candidates stand on issues like the weaponization of the federal government against parents and public school overreach at the expense of parental control. We are excited to hear from Nikki Haley on these issues and more on the 6th of September!"

Moms for Liberty's "Parent Pledge" reads: "I pledge to honor the fundamental rights of parents including, but not limited to the right to direct the education, medical care, and moral upbringing of their children. I pledge to advance policies that strengthen parental involvement and decision-making, increase transparency, defend against government overreach, and secure parental rights at all levels of government."

Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are tied for second place in the Republican primary field in New Hampshire, according to the latest poll from NMB Research.

Trump has 37% support, and Haley and DeSantis have 10%, according to the survey.

Former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley will sign a pledge to protect parental rights in education, healthcare, and "moral upbringing," the Daily Caller reported.
Wednesday, 06 September 2023 09:25 AM
