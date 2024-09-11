WATCH TV LIVE

NYC Museum Fires Three Employees For Wearing Keffiyehs

Wednesday, 11 September 2024 08:23 PM EDT

The Noguchi Museum in New York said Wednesday it fired three employees after they violated its updated dress code by wearing keffiyeh head scarves, which have become an emblem of solidarity with anti-Israel protesters.

Protesters demanding an end to Israel's war in the Gaza Strip against Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists have worn the black-and-white keffiyeh head scarf, a symbol of Palestinian self-determination. Israel's supporters said it is provocative and a sign of backing extremism.

Israel's military operation in Gaza followed a terrorist attack by Hamas on Oct. 7 in southern Israel that resulted in the massacre of 1,200 Israeli civilians, with another 250 taken hostage.

Last month, the museum – founded by Japanese American sculptor Isamu Noguchi - announced a policy prohibiting employees from wearing anything that expressed "political messages, slogans or symbols."

"While we understand that the intention behind wearing this garment was to express personal views, we recognize that such expressions can unintentionally alienate segments of our diverse visitorship," the museum said in a statement.

Natalie Cappellini, one of three gallery attendants who was fired, said on Instagram the museum leadership was weaponizing the term "political" against the Palestinian cause.

Reuters was unable to reach the other two fired employees for comment.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
The Noguchi Museum in New York said Wednesday it fired three employees after they violated its updated dress code by wearing keffiyeh head scarves, which have become an emblem of solidarity with anti-Israel protesters.
Newsmax Media, Inc.

