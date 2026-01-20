Farage Challenges Speaker Johnson on Trump's Greenland Rhetoric

Populist right-wing member of Parliament Nigel Farage on Tuesday pressed House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on President Donald Trump's recent threats about taking Greenland and upending NATO.

Farage, leader of the Reform UK party and a longtime supporter of the president, interviewed Johnson on his TV show on GB News.

Johnson was in London to address the British Parliament as part of the United States' 250th anniversary.

"Friends can disagree in private, and that's fine. That's part of life, part of politics," Farage told Johnson.

"But to have a U.S. president threatening tariffs unless we agree that he can take over Greenland, by some means, without, it seems, even getting the consent of the people of Greenland," Farage added.

"This is a very hostile act. There's no other way I can put it," he continued.

Johnson blamed the U.S. far-left media, accusing such outlets of taking Trump "always literally and not seriously."

Trump "has a certain manner in which he goes about doing things," Johnson said.

"I think what the president has in mind is that he understands the strategic significance of it, the increasing significance," Johnson added.

Farage warned "this is the biggest fracture in our relationship since Suez in 1956," when the U.S. pushed the British government to end its military action in Egypt, which marked the end of the United Kingdom as a world superpower.

"If we don't get past this, it genuinely would be a rupture," Farage said.

"This is serious. And you're here about to speak before Parliament," Farage asked Johnson. "I mean, is there nothing that can be done here?"

"I'm here to encourage our friends and calm the situation," Johnson said.

"Maybe it's providential that I happen to be here right now. This was not planned in the midst of this."

Johnson emphasized that the president greatly values NATO.

"He's done more for NATO than anyone in history," Johnson said. "I mean, the fact that everyone has agreed to go to 5% of GDP [gross domestic product] as their commitment for this security concern is a very important development, and it would not have happened but for President Trump."

Farage said he would try to speak to Trump about his decision to levy 10% tariffs on countries that do not support the United States' desire for Greenland at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"It's wrong, it's bad, it would be very, very hurtful to us," Farage said of imposing the tariffs.