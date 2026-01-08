Farage Deputy: UK Should Follow Trump, Quit UN Climate Pact

Richard Tice, energy spokesman for Reform UK, fellow member of Parliament Nigel Farage's right-wing populist party, says the United Kingdom should also withdraw from the United Nations treaty that forms the basis of international efforts to combat climate change.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday withdrew the U.S. from dozens of international organizations, including many that work to combat climate change.

Many of the targets are U.N.-related agencies, commissions, and advisory panels that focus on climate, labor, migration, and other issues the Trump administration has categorized as catering to diversity and "woke" initiatives.

Tice told Politico that the organizations are "deeply flawed, unaccountable, and expensive institutions."

He also said the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change — the linked U.N. climate science body — were "failing British voters."

Other non-U.N. organizations on the U.S. list include the Partnership for Atlantic Cooperation, the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, and the Global Counterterrorism Forum.

"The Trump Administration has found these institutions to be redundant in their scope, mismanaged, unnecessary, wasteful, poorly run, captured by the interests of actors advancing their own agendas contrary to our own, or a threat to our nation's sovereignty, freedoms, and general prosperity," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement.

The withdrawal from the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change is the latest effort by Trump and his allies to distance the U.S. from international organizations focused on climate and addressing climate change.

This 1992 agreement between 198 countries to financially support climate change activities in developing countries is the underlying treaty for the landmark Paris climate agreement. Trump — who dismisses climate change as a hoax — withdrew from that agreement soon after reclaiming the White House.

Mainstream scientists say climate change is behind increasing instances of deadly and costly extreme weather, including flooding, droughts, wildfires, intense rainfall events, and dangerous heat.

The U.S. withdrawal could hinder global efforts to curb greenhouse gases because it "gives other nations the excuse to delay their own actions and commitments," said Stanford University climate scientist Rob Jackson, who chairs the Global Carbon Project, a group of scientists that tracks countries' carbon dioxide emissions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.