Damar Hamlin Family Spokesperson: Bills Player 'Fighting' for Life

A spokesperson for the family of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin said Tuesday that the player is "fighting," after a cardiac arrest early in the Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

On ABC's "Good Morning America," family representative and close friend Jordon Rooney told anchor Robin Roberts that Hamlin currently is sedated.

"So I can’t speak specifically on his medical condition. I will say is that, you know, he’s fighting — he’s a fighter," Rooney told Roberts. "You know, I felt like in the moment there needed to be some clarity that you know, he was awake at that time.

"And now he’s sedated. So, you know, the family is in good spirits. We’re honestly just taking it minute by minute, hour by hour."

Rooney said Hamlin’s family has been "remarkable" during this difficult time.

"I mean, they … they are a tremendous group of people," he said. "They’re strong. I mean, they’re supportive. They’re obviously … worried – Damar was very close with his family."

Hamlin, in his second year out of the University of Pittsburgh, was drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He collapsed after tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins during the first quarter of Monday’s game.

Hamlin stood up after the play ended, only to collapse within a few seconds.

The game was postponed, and medical authorities performed CPR before he was taken off the field to a local medical facility by ambulance.

In a tweet, the Bills stated Hamlin is "currently sedated and listed in critical condition" while undergoing further treatment.

Fans rallied behind the 24-year-old safety raising more than $3.8 million for Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation Community Toy Drive.