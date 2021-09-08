NFL Cancels Singer Boyd's Opening Day Performance for Not Being Vaccinated

The National Football League is canceling the opening day performance of the national anthem by Grammy Award-winning singer Victory Boyd because she is not vaccinated against COVID-19.

''As I understand that Victory will not be fully vaccinated by the time of the Kickoff game, she would not have been able to comply with the terms of the Game Day Field Access Policy,'' Seth Dudowsky, the NFL's senior director for media and entertainment events, said in an email to Boyd's father and manager, John Boyd. ''And as a result, we, unfortunately, will not be able to invite Victoria to perform the national anthem at this year's Kickoff game.''

Boyd won a Grammy for her work on Kanye West's 2021 best contemporary Christian music album, ''Jesus Is King.''

In a statement, Boyd said she was not yet being vaccinated for religious reasons and was praying for guidance.

''The Bible admonishes Christians to appreciate their bodies as being sacred and a temple of the Holy Spirit and to not participate in things that can defile the body or render the body dysfunctional,'' her statement said. ''I am in prayer to make sure that the Lord guides me into the right decision concerning receiving an unproven injection with artificial properties that can potentially have a long-term effect on my reproductive health.''

''If I want to take the vaccine, the decision will be between myself, my doctor and my God. At this point, the Spirit of God is leading me to take a stand for freedom of choice,'' the statement continued.

According to the NFL email, the league's policy to recognize vaccinations is '''fully vaccinated' means 14 days have passed since the individual received the final dose required in the vaccine sequence, in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This requirement is mandatory and fully complies with the laws applicable to the type of business relationship contemplated here, and we are not in a position to make an exception.''

According to Breitbart, the cancellation means that Boyd will not receives a $20,000 performance fee for the scheduled Sept. 9 game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the defending Super Bowl champions, and the Dallas Cowboys in Florida.

''Throughout my life I have overcome many obstacles, but now I was faced with a new glass ceiling that I couldn't break through. It feels like we're going backwards to a familiar place that I thought we had overcome as a country,'' she said in the statement. ''To be disqualified because of a discriminatory policy that had nothing to do with my talent made me feel alarmed because of what it implies for not only myself but millions of others.''

Players, according to the Breitbart report, do not have a mandated vaccination policy, but must then test negative for the virus before playing.

Players who have already had the disease must still have at least one dose of the vaccine before being allowed on the field.