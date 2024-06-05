Newsmax Viewers Shunned From Trump, Biden Juries

Newsmax viewers were among the people disqualified or not included on the juries in both former President Donald Trump's New York paperwork trial and Hunter Biden's Delaware gun trial.

A potential juror in the Biden trial was struck in a joint motion from the government and defense on Monday.

NBC News reported that the juror said he had heard about the charges against President Joe Biden's son on Fox News and added that he read about the case on Newsmax.

The juror said he was "not so sure" he could give Hunter Biden a fair shake.

Judge Maryellen Noreika, who's overseeing the case, asked the juror whether he could separate his personal opinions from his ability to judge with impartiality.

"Can't tell you no," the juror replied.

The judge thanked the man for being honest about his bias, CNN reported.

Prospective jurors also were questioned on their thoughts about gun rights and drug addiction.

In the Trump trial, which ended with the former president being found guilty of 34 felony charges, the jury was comprised of people who mostly got their news from reading The New York Times.

That was not a problem for Judge Juan Merchan, whom Trump and his allies have accused of issuing partisan rulings.

In a pre-trial questionnaire, none of the Trump jurors said they got their news from Newsmax.

Hunter Biden has been charged with three felonies stemming from the purchase when he was, according to his memoir, addicted to crack. He has been accused of lying to a federally licensed gun dealer, making a false claim on the application by saying he was not a drug user, and illegally having the gun for 11 days.

If convicted, he could face up to 25 years in prison, though first-time offenders do not get anywhere near the maximum, and it's unclear whether the judge would give him time behind bars.

Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, became the first former president to be convicted of felony crimes as a New York jury found him guilty of falsifying business records in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through payments to an adult film actor to stop her from telling the public about their alleged affair.

He's set to be sentenced on July 11.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this story.