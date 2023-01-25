Rep. Miller: DirecTV Dropping Newsmax Shows 'Totalitarian Left in Action'

Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., rushed to the defense of Newsmax on Wednesday, just hours after DirecTV canceled the news network from its channel lineup.

The Republican congresswoman, who supports the America First agenda, aired her grievance with DirecTV on social media, answering an open-ended conservative media question that asked, "You think it's just a coincidence that @ATT @DIRECTV cancelled the only cable news channel that broadcasts @realDonaldTrump's campaign rallies? @NEWSMAX"

Miller responded with a condemnation of DirecTV, via Twitter: "Exactly, AT&T and DirecTV are engaging in partisan politics by banning Newsmax for challenging the Biden Administration and broadcasting President Trump's rallies. This is the totalitarian Left in action!"

