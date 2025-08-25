Newsmax's N2 Channel Launches 'News Now'

Newsmax on Monday announced it has launched a weekday morning news show on its Newsmax2 or N2 streaming platform FAST channel.

"News Now," hosted by veteran broadcaster Shannon Cake, airs weekdays on N2 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Eastern time.

Newsmax describes "News Now" as "fast, live, and unfiltered. It delivers breaking headlines, live reports from across the country and around the globe, plus powerful interviews with the day's top newsmakers. Shannon's unmatched storytelling gets to the core of every story, bringing viewers the facts, the context, and the clarity they can trust."

Cake is an award-winning journalist with 30 years' experience in investigative reporting.

In 1996, she joined West Palm Beach's WPTV-TV as a consumer and investigative reporter. She simultaneously worked as an anchor in every broadcast time slot from weekends to late nights and the early evening block: 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 5:30 and 6 p.m.

Shannon was tapped to launch the WFLX (Fox 29) news at 10 p.m., also in West Palm Beach, Florida. Several years later, she launched the breaking news broadcast called "The NOW South Florida" at 4 p.m.

Her reporting has earned 23 Regional Emmy Awards, a Regional Edward R. Murrow honor, and dozens of Associated Press awards.

N2, Newsmax's streaming platform, has seen significant growth year over year, up 93% in Q2 2025 total viewership during the key news hours of 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Friday and up 70% in every weekday hour during that time.

N2 airs across more than a dozen major OTT Fast platforms and over-the-air digital broadcast channels, and on the Newsmax App, available on smartphones and televisions.

