Police: Molotov Cocktail Thrown at N.J. Synagogue in Arson Attempt

(Newsmax/"Wake Up America")

Sunday, 29 January 2023 10:35 PM EST

A man threw a Molotov cocktail at a synagogue in Bloomfield, New Jersey, on Sunday in an alleged arson attempt, according to both police and the synagogue.

The suspect, at approximately 3 a.m., lit and threw the Molotov cocktail at the front door of Temple Ner Tamid, subsequently fleeing the scene. The bottle broke but did not damage the building.

The synagogue confirmed to CNN that it was the target.

As a result of the attack, police in Livingston, approximately eight miles west of Bloomfield, plan to increase patrols of synagogues in the area.

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin stated that his office would be collaborating with local, county, state, and federal law enforcement agencies in investigating the attack.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, condemned the attack on the synagogue, writing on Twitter, "Let me be clear: there is no place for violence or hate in New Jersey and I strongly condemn these acts."

