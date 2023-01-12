Poll: Belief in Antisemitic Stereotypes Growing

The number of Americans who believe antisemitic stereotypes nearly has doubled since 2019, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) found.

An ADL survey discovered that 20% of Americans believe six or more anti-Jewish metaphors, as opposed to 11% in 2019. The new percentage is the highest in decades.

Also, the poll showed that 85% of Americans believe at least one anti-Jewish metaphor, as opposed to 61% in 2019.

"Those of us on the front lines have expected such results for a while now – and yet the data are still stunning and sobering: there is an alarming increase in antisemitic views and hatred across nearly every metric — at levels unseen for decades," ADL CEO Jonathan A. Greenblatt said, The Times of Israel reported.

"From Pittsburgh to Charlottesville to the near-daily harassment of Jews in our greatest cities, antisemitic beliefs lead to violence. I hope this survey is a wake-up call to the entire country."

Other ADL findings included:

39% of respondents say Jews are more loyal to Israel than to the U.S.

20% say Jews have "too much power" in the U.S.

21% say Jews "don't care what happens to anyone but their own kind."

53% say that Jews will go out of their way to hire other Jews.

36% say Jews "do not share my values."

ADL also said it found that "many Americans believe in Israel-oriented antisemitic positions – from 40 percent who at least slightly believe that Israel treats Palestinians like Nazis treated the Jews, to 18 percent who are uncomfortable spending time with a person who supports Israel."

The poll showed that Americans between the ages of 18 and 30 show less belief in anti-Jewish tropes – 18% believe six or more tropes – than older adults (20%).

However, young adults (21%) hold more anti-Israel sentiment than older adults (11%) agreeing with five or more anti-Israel statements.

The survey also discovered that 90% of Americans believe Israel has a right to defend itself against those who want to destroy it, and 79% see Israel as a strong ally of the U.S.

The ADL survey was conducted among 4,000 U.S. adults in September and October.