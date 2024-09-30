WATCH TV LIVE

The New York Times Endorses Harris

By    |   Monday, 30 September 2024 11:56 AM EDT

The New York Times editorial board on Monday endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president this November, declaring that it is "hard to imagine a candidate more unworthy to serve as president of the United States than Donald Trump."

Rather than cite at the top of the editorial positive points about Harris, The New York Times stated that Trump "has proved himself morally unfit for an office that asks its occupant to put the good of the nation above self-interest. He has proved himself temperamentally unfit for a role that requires the very qualities — wisdom, honesty, empathy, courage, restraint, humility, discipline — that he most lacks."

The editorial continued: "Those disqualifying characteristics are compounded by everything else that limits his ability to fulfill the duties of the president: his many criminal charges, his advancing age, his fundamental lack of interest in policy and his increasingly bizarre cast of associates."

The editorial board stressed that "this unequivocal, dispiriting truth — Donald Trump is not fit to be president — should be enough for any voter who cares about the health of our country and the stability of our democracy to deny him re-election" and emphatically states that "for this reason, regardless of any political disagreements voters might have with her, Kamala Harris is the only patriotic choice for president."

The board admits that Harris "may not be the perfect candidate for every voter, especially those who are frustrated and angry about our government's failures to fix what's broken — from our immigration system to public schools to housing costs to gun violence," but stated that she is "a dedicated public servant who has demonstrated care, competence and an unwavering commitment to the Constitution."

