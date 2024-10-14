WATCH TV LIVE

Report: Migrant Crisis Costs Each N.Y. Taxpayer $215

Monday, 14 October 2024 09:47 PM EDT

New York's migrant crisis could cost each of the state's 10.7 million taxpayers an average of $215, according to a recent analysis by the campaign of GOP state Senate candidate Gina Arena, The New York Post reports. The report estimates the state needs some $2.3 billion to house and care for the influx of asylum seekers.

Arena, who is running against incumbent Democrat Sen. Pete Harckham in NY-40, which encompasses parts of Rockland, Westchester, and Putnam counties, said "It's time to wake up to what we're doing to taxpayers."

Arena said the spending is straining taxpayer resources. "At this point we're paying members of Venezuelan gangs – in tax dollars – to turn Times Square into a criminal zone. That's how messed up New York has become under one-party progressive rule," she said.

Arena added, "New York desperately needs a reality check. When the annual state income tax revenue from an entire state senate district isn't enough to cover a portion of migrant housing costs, something is seriously wrong with this state."

Arena said the state's spending priorities have been misplaced, neglecting local needs like infrastructure, senior care, and special education funding.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has projected the city will spend $5.76 billion on migrant care from summer 2022 through June 2024. Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul has also budgeted $2.4 billion for migrant-related expenses this year.

During a recent debate Harckham argued that Republicans in Congress failed to provide federal funding for the crisis. Victoria Doody, Harckham's campaign manager, said in a statement, "Desperate for attention, [Arena] distorted numbers on immigration with a dog-whistle to hide the fact that her Republican allies in Congress have failed to do anything to solve the migrant crisis.

"Conversely, Pete Harckham is fighting to protect women's reproductive freedoms and cutting middle-class taxes to keep New York affordable," She added.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Monday, 14 October 2024 09:47 PM
