New York Conservative Party Hits AT&T for Pulling Newsmax

(Newsmax/"Greg Kelly Reports")

By    |   Thursday, 09 February 2023 03:05 PM EST

The Conservative Party of New York has issued a statement criticizing DirecTV parent company AT&T after the distributor dropped Newsmax from its network lineup.

The party, which received more than 300,000 votes in the 2022 election, making it the third-most voted for party in New York state, said in a statement: "Political speech, particularly dissenting speech, is America's most precious resource, whether it comes from the political left or the political right."

The statement continued, "The New York State Conservative Party is, therefore, alarmed at AT&T's decision to pull the Newsmax channel from its ... offerings. We suspect this wasn't done for the economic reasons AT&T claims — Newsmax has a considerable audience — it was a political decision based on faddish prejudices in corporate boardrooms against legitimate conservative opinion."

DirecTV customers call toll free at 877-763-9762 to cancel/complain

The message comes just a day after the Republican Party, via the Republican National Committee, issued an email urging members to support Newsmax.

"DirecTV has claimed that their decision was the result of a dispute over carrier fees, but this is yet another example of powerful corporations silencing conservative viewpoints," RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel wrote. "It's anti-free-speech and anti-American."

Actions to Take Now

1. DirecTV customers call toll free at 877-763-9762 to cancel/complain.

2. AT&T customers call toll free at 888-855-2338 to cancel/complain for U-verse, cellular, and wireless services.

3. Call your congressman or senator at 202-224-3121 and demand they stop AT&T DirecTV's censorship of NEWSMAX — ask them to give you a date on the hearings!

4. Go to our online petition and get more info: iWantNewsmax.com.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 09 February 2023 03:05 PM
