×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Coronavirus | new york city | mask | mandate | schools

New York City Ends Outdoor Mask Mandate for Public Schools

NYC schools outdoor mask mandate
Students wearing masks leave the New Explorations into Science, Technology and Math (NEST+m) school in the Lower East Side neighborhood of Manhattan, Dec. 21, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

By    |   Friday, 25 February 2022 11:37 AM

New York City's requirement for public school students and staff to wear masks while outdoors on school grounds will cease at the end of the month, education officials announced on Friday.

Starting next week, students and staff will have the option of removing their masks once they are outside for recess or gym classes. They will still be required to wear a mask while indoors due to mandates from the city and the state.

"Throughout the pandemic, our schools have remained some of the safest spaces for our students and staff, thanks to our gold standard health and safety protocol," Schools Chancellor David Banks said in a statement, according to Spectrum News in New York. "I am so pleased that we are able to make this exciting announcement and safely allow students and staff to remove their masks when outdoors at NYC public schools."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams told "Mornings On 1" on Friday that his administration will keep following the science when it comes to COVID-19 restrictions.

"You saw the schools chancellor stated that no more masks outdoors and we are going to eventually, in the next few weeks, look at releasing some of the other mandates that are in place," Adams said.

Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella said in a statement that New York City and state leaders should end the mask mandate for students.

"COVID cases in New York have declined dramatically," Fossella said. "We've passed the point where New York can eliminate the mandates, make masks optional, and give our kids back the freedom to learn, socialize, and enjoy being kids."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
New York City's requirement for public school students and staff to wear masks while outdoors on school grounds will cease at the end of the month, education officials announced on Friday.
new york city, mask, mandate, schools
268
2022-37-25
Friday, 25 February 2022 11:37 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved