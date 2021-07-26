×
NYC to Extend Vaccine Mandate to All City Employees

(Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for New 42)

Monday, 26 July 2021 10:39 AM

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to announce on Monday that all municipal workers will be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine or get tested weekly, according to NBC New York, which cited unnamed people familiar with the plan.

The vaccine mandate is the first expansion of a policy announced last week that requires healthcare workers in public hospitals and clinics to be vaccinated by Aug. 2 or submit to weekly tests.

About 60% of the city’s more than 42,000 public hospital employees have been vaccinated, according to Mitchell Katz, president and chief executive officer of the system.

Only 54% of people are fully vaccinated in the city, which missed its goal of fully vaccinating 5 million New Yorkers by the end of June. Just over 4.5 million New Yorkers are fully vaccinated.

© Copyright 2021 Bloomberg News. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
