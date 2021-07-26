NYC to Extend Vaccine Mandate to All City Employees

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to announce on Monday that all municipal workers will be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine or get tested weekly, according to NBC New York, which cited unnamed people familiar with the plan.

The vaccine mandate is the first expansion of a policy announced last week that requires healthcare workers in public hospitals and clinics to be vaccinated by Aug. 2 or submit to weekly tests.

About 60% of the city’s more than 42,000 public hospital employees have been vaccinated, according to Mitchell Katz, president and chief executive officer of the system.

Only 54% of people are fully vaccinated in the city, which missed its goal of fully vaccinating 5 million New Yorkers by the end of June. Just over 4.5 million New Yorkers are fully vaccinated.