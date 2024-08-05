WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: new mexico | abortion | texas | ad | doctors | governor | michelle lujan grisham

NM Governor Targets Texas Docs with Abortion Rights Ads

By    |   Monday, 05 August 2024 10:04 PM EDT

New Mexico Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is trying to lure medical professionals from Texas to practice in her state with a $400,000 ad campaign — "Free to Provide," according to NM Health.

The ad campaign, strewn across five major Texas newspapers and displayed across six billboards around the Houston Medical Center, is aiming to lure doctors to New Mexico, where they will have the "Freedom to Provide" abortion, among other ostensible health services.

In her campaign ad letter, Lujan Grisham wrote, "It must be distressing that a draconian abortion ban has restricted your right to practice and turned it into a political weapon. When you pledged to dedicate your lives to medicine, you did so with the understanding that the health and well-being of your patients would always be your priority. You took your oath with patients –– not politicians –– in mind."

"I certainly respect those of you who remain committed to caring for patients in Texas, but I also invite those of you who can no longer tolerate these restrictions to consider practicing next door in New Mexico," she continued. "We're fiercely committed to protecting medical freedoms here and we're taking steps to ensure that what happened in Texas never happens in New Mexico."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
New Mexico Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is trying to lure medical professionals from Texas to practice in her state with a $400,000 ad campaign - "Free to Provide," according to NM Health.
new mexico, abortion, texas, ad, doctors, governor, michelle lujan grisham
209
2024-04-05
Monday, 05 August 2024 10:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved