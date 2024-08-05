NM Governor Targets Texas Docs with Abortion Rights Ads

New Mexico Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is trying to lure medical professionals from Texas to practice in her state with a $400,000 ad campaign — "Free to Provide," according to NM Health.

The ad campaign, strewn across five major Texas newspapers and displayed across six billboards around the Houston Medical Center, is aiming to lure doctors to New Mexico, where they will have the "Freedom to Provide" abortion, among other ostensible health services.

In her campaign ad letter, Lujan Grisham wrote, "It must be distressing that a draconian abortion ban has restricted your right to practice and turned it into a political weapon. When you pledged to dedicate your lives to medicine, you did so with the understanding that the health and well-being of your patients would always be your priority. You took your oath with patients –– not politicians –– in mind."

"I certainly respect those of you who remain committed to caring for patients in Texas, but I also invite those of you who can no longer tolerate these restrictions to consider practicing next door in New Mexico," she continued. "We're fiercely committed to protecting medical freedoms here and we're taking steps to ensure that what happened in Texas never happens in New Mexico."