GOP Launches Last Minute Ad Blitz in NV Senate Race

Republicans are hoping they can push Sam Brown over the hump in the Nevada Senate race.

The Senate Leadership Fund is launching a $6.2 million ad campaign, hoping former President Donald Trump can help Brown defeat incumbent Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., running for a second term, Axios reported.

Brown is trailing Rosen in all public polling but Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., believes if Trump wins Nevada, Brown can ride his coattails, Axios said.

"Trump is doing very well in Nevada, and we think Sam Brown can too," SLF President and CEO Steven Law.

The Senate Leadership Fund is already spending $42 million to boost Republican challengers in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are polling at 47.2% in Nevada, according to 538, while internal polling from the Senate Leadership Fund shows Brown trailing Rosen by seven points, Axios reported.

The Senate Majority PAC, affiliated with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has spent $37.8 to boost Rosen this cycle, according to AdImpact.

"No matter how much Mitch McConnell's Super PAC decides to spend here, the fact is that Sam Brown is a failed politician whose struggling campaign has been losing support from all sides," said Johanna Warshaw, a Rosen spokesperson to Axios.