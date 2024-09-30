Netflix Cancellations Tripled After CEO Backed Harris

Netflix cancellations in the U.S. almost tripled after the company's CEO and chairman, Reed Hastings, announced he was backing Kamala Harris' bid for president, though most axed their accounts because the streaming giant killed its basic plan, reports Bloomberg.

Customers canceled their subscription at a rate of 2.8% in July — higher than any other month since February.

Hastings endorsed Harris on July 22 after she officially became the Democrat nominee.

"Congrats to Kamala Harris — now it is time to win," Hastings wrote in a post on X.

A day later, he told The Information that he donated $7 million to a pro-Harris super PAC.

Trump supporters quickly urged people to drop the service alongside the hashtag #CancelNetflix. Three days after Hastings' donation was reported Netflix subscriptions dipped dramatically — it was the single worst day for terminations in 2024, per Bloomberg.

Netflix on July 19 said it was removing its cheapest ad-free plan for subscribers in the U.S. and France.