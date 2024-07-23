Report: Netflix's Hastings Gives $7M to Harris Super PAC

Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings has donated $7 million to a super PAC that supports Vice President Kamala Harris' run for president, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing a source close to Hastings.

The source was confirming a report published by The Information earlier in the day. It is the largest political donation by Hastings to a single candidate, the publication said.

Hastings congratulated Harris on Monday after she received the support of a majority of Democrat delegates to become the party's presumptive nominee against former president Donald Trump in November.

"Congrats to Kamala Harris – now it is time to win," he wrote in a post on X.

President Joe Biden stepped aside as the Democrat candidate and endorsed Harris on Sunday following pressure from Democrats in Congress and donors, including Hastings.

Harris' campaign raised $81 million in the 24 hours following Biden's exit, the most for a single day in the 2024 campaign for either party.

Hastings co-founded Netflix in 1997 and stepped down as CEO in 2023. He now serves as executive chairman of the Netflix board.