NBC Apologizes After Misgendering Trans Skier

By    |   Wednesday, 11 February 2026 06:11 PM EST

NBC has issued an apology after announcers misgendered trans Olympic skier Elis Lundholm.

Lundholm identifies as a man but is competing in women's moguls.

The Swedish skier is the first openly transgender athlete to compete in the Winter Olympics.

On a stream of the competition aired by the network, commentators described him using she/her pronouns.

"Getting off course here, though. ... Oh, she just skids out of that gate," a commentator said.

"She's going to hop up and go around to make sure she does not 'DNF' as she continues down the line here," one commentator said, using the abbreviation for "do not finish" to describe a competitor who started a race but either crashed, lost equipment, or missed a gate.

NBC issued an apology after the broadcast aired.

"NBC Sports takes this matter seriously," the network said in a statement. "Today, we streamed an international feed with non-NBCUniversal commentators who misgendered Olympian Elis Lundholm.

"We apologize to Elis and our viewers, and we have removed the replay of that feed," NBC added.

Lundholm is competing in the women's category despite identifying as a man because the skier has not yet started a masculinizing hormone-replacement therapy, according to OutSports.

The International Ski & Snowboard Federation, known as FIS, bans anyone with an SRY gene — usually found on the Y chromosome — from competing in a women's category, according to LGBTQ Nation.

The public address announcer referred to Lundholm using male pronouns, OutSports said.

Lundholm, who finished in 25th place, failed to qualify for the final round.

During the 2021 Summer Olympics, NBC issued a similar apology after announcers misgendered skateboarder Alana Smith, who identifies as nonbinary.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


