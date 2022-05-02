NBC Uncovers Plagiarism Scandal at Own Network

NBC News on Monday announced it had uncovered multiple instances of plagiarism and are working to address it.

According to "A note to our readers" from the network, so far, 11 articles have been cited as being improperly sourced. In addition, an editor's note has been attached to the articles.

A copy of the note reads:

"A review by NBC News has found 11 articles written by a reporter over the last year that did not meet our standards for original material. The articles contained passages from other news organizations that were used without attribution.

In all cases, the passages were not central to the stories, but instead contained supplemental or background material that did not represent original reporting.

An editor's note has been placed on each of the articles, and the passages that were plagiarized have been removed.

Maintaining the trust of our readers and viewers is essential to NBC News, and our work must always meet the highest standards of our profession."

While NBC did not name the reporter in the note, the 11 articles mentioned above include the byline of a Teaganne Finn. Following the incident, an anonymous source later told Mediaite that Finn is "no longer with NBC News."

The original misattribution was found through a routine editing process. "This is the first known instance of an incident of this nature occurring at NBC News," the source added.