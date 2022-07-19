'Law & Order' TV Crew Worker Shot, Killed in NYC

A crew member from TV's "Law & Order: Organized Crime" was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in New York City while on the set of the NBC drama series, according to a report from Variety.

New York Police Department officials have yet to reveal the victim's name. For now, they're confirming that a 31-year-old white male was killed.

"We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result" said NBC and Universal Television in a joint statement from Tuesday. "We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time."

The slain crew member was sitting in his car at approximately 5:15 a.m. in the Greenpoint neighborhood of Brooklyn, according to police.

An unknown suspect approached the victim's car, opened the door, and then allegedly opened fire. After being transported to Woodhull Hospital in Brooklyn, the crew member was pronounced dead, according to Variety.

Principal filming was slated to take place in the Greenpoint neighborhood; and according to Variety, the slain crew member was there as part of set security and parking enforcement.

The victim was reportedly employed by a private company and had been contracted by the production company.

Production for "Law & Order: Organized Crime" was postponed for the rest of the day, according to Deadline.com.

"Organized Crime" is one of three "Law & Order" shows — along with "Law & Order" and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" — currently airing on NBC; and all three shows frequently film outdoors around the New York area.