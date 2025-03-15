Ohio Community Stands Armed Watch Following Neo-Nazi March

Some residents of Lincoln Heights, Ohio, are arming themselves to stand watch over the town of about 3,000 in direct response to a Neo-Nazi march in February, reports NBC.

The Neo-Nazi march was staged along a roadway overpass that overlooks the majority Black community along the busy I-75 corridor, about 10 miles north of Cincinnati. Protesters waved swastika flags and shouted racial slurs.

Some Lincoln Heights residents who were appalled at the display have geared up in military-style clothing, openly carry firearms, and patrol public areas including near school bus stops. Ohio is an "Open Carry" state.



The group calls itself "Lincoln Heights Safety and Watch." Leader Daronce Daniels told NBC the response is aimed as much at the lack of law enforcement support as it is toward the Neo-Nazi showing. “They’ve been very clear that if it happens again, they’ll allow it to happen again, that their hands are tied,” Daniels said.

There were no arrests during the February march. The Sheriff of Hamilton County has proposed the state legislature to outlaw wearing a mask while openly carrying a firearm when it is done to intimidate others. She told NBC that would have given deputies an option to make arrests during the march. The Sheriff also said the potential combination of opposing groups with weapons in a public setting is the fault of the state legislature.