Navy to FOIA Request: Releasing UFO Videos Would 'Harm National Security'

A rejected Freedom of Information Act request (FOIA) reveals the U.S. Navy has more unreleased footage of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) – commonly known as UFOs – and the Navy is holding out against a release because it would "harm national security," according to reports.

Government watchdog The Black Vault was denied in its April 2020 FOIA request

"The release of this information will harm national security as it may provide adversaries valuable information regarding Department of Defense/Navy operations, vulnerabilities, and/or capabilities," Navy FOIA office Deputy Director Gregory Cason wrote in response to the FOIA, Live Science reported. "No portions of the videos can be segregated for release."

Cason noted the previously declassified UAP videos in April 2020 were released because they had already been leaked to the media and "discussed extensively in the public domain," so the Navy determined they could be released "without further damage to national security," he wrote.

Reports note the Navy's response ostensibly confirmed the existence of further UAP video, because it did not issue the usual "GLOMAR" – which is to neither confirm nor deny.

"While three UAP videos were released in the past, the facts specific to those three videos are unique in that those videos were initially released via unofficial channels before official release," the Navy response read, Vice reported. "Those events were discussed extensively in the public domain; in fact, major news outlets conducted specials on these events. Given the amount of information in the public domain regarding these encounters, it was possible to release the files without further damage to national security."